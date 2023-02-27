Create New Account
[Nov 30, 2015] TFR-40.5 Open Lines with Rob Skiba, Exposing NASA and Flat Earth Tetimonies (3.2K views on YouTube) [cptmang]
Rob Skiba
Originally aired Sep 2, 2015

Originally aired Sep 2, 2015In this episode, I explain why I had initially taken down my website, testingtheglobe.com for a few days back in August. I then show how, with one video, NASA shot themselves in the foot (NOTE: I debunked myself about that part here: https://youtu.be/M9-DMbGDsZ4 ). Finally, the last half of the show was with live call-ins, sharing their testimonies concerning how the discussion of The Flat Earth Controversy has impacted their lives.


https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com


https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com


