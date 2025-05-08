BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"DHS Enforcing Real ID On America As Of May 7th"
Hal Graves
Hal Graves
279 views • 3 days ago

On May 7th, 2025, our federal government fully implemented the Real ID for all American driver's licenses and ID cards.  The Real ID will actually establish what most Americans have resisted in the past, the road to an actual national or global ID.  The ID now includes biometric data with facial recognition technology, and is able to be shared by all 50 states.  I'll take a look at all this in my new video on the Real ID.

Keywords
iris scansreal idnational idglobal idmay 7th 2025must have new license to flygreater scrutiny at airportsto stop illegal immigrationto protect election integrityprivacy experts are worried about real idreal id license not encryptedcontain biometricsfacial recognition photomay be asked to show id to enter storesto make purchaseshas religious implicationsmoving closer to mark of the beastfinger prints
