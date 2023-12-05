Create New Account
CoachLab Soccer: Soccer Moves, Skills & Drills by MLS Star Dwayne De Rosario
US Sports Radio
31 Subscribers
13 views
Published 14 hours ago

Join MLS player and youth soccer coach, Dwayne De Rosario as he shows you several killer moves and techniques that he uses to dominate the game. In these coaching videos you will learn proper ball control, handling drills, receiving drills, and more.

Check it out @ https://tinyurl.com/SoccerMoves1223


Video credit: MLS

Get more with the MLS app

@ The Apple Store - https://apple.co/3SKLmfy

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/41p3alr


Cool Sports & Talk.

US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Keywords
soccerncaa soccerussportsnetworkussportsradiosoccer coachhigh school soccersoccer skills

