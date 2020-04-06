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What Jesus Christ means when translated and why they never told you his true name.
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62 views • April 06, 2020
The hideous truth on what they didn't tell you Jesus Christ means when translated. The deception of his true name is immense. Also, it seems the character itself was created to fool everyone in worshipping someone's favorite son, but not who you would think. Leonardo da Vinci helped paint the deception sold to the western hemisphere through Christopher Colombus, by Pope Alexander 6 (Borgia). He immediately established the Spanish crown in the western hemisphere upon his welcome into the papacy.
How the name Jesus was created is very interesting considering the Greeks and Romans.
https://warriorsoftheruwach.com/cesare-borgia/
How the name Jesus was created is very interesting considering the Greeks and Romans.
https://warriorsoftheruwach.com/cesare-borgia/
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