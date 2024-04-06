Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
JK ROWLING STANDS UP AGAINST SCOTLAND'S NEW HATE SPEECH LAW
channel image
High Hopes
3138 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
56 views
Published 21 hours ago

Del Bigtree at the HighWire


April 5, 2024


All eyes are on Scotland with the passage of their new and highly restricted ‘hate speech’ law. Since its passing, thousands of complaints have been made to the police, and even JK Rowling was threatened with jail time for defending women's rights. As Ireland and Canada attempt the same legislation, Jefferey Jaxen and Del break discuss implications for citizens who are subjected to laws of this nature.


#JKRowling #ScottishHateSpeechLaw


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4npayb-jk-rowling-stands-up-against-scotlands-new-hate-speech-law.html

Keywords
censorshiphate speechlawcanadajefferey jaxenirelanddel bigtreehighwirescotlandwomens rightsimplicationsrestrictedjk rowling

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket