Steven D. Kelley speaking at the NOV 4-7, 2021 Las Vegas 5D events

Steven D. KELLEY was Born a twin in 1958 to a former CIA/State Dept. agent, Steven was groomed to gain the technical, and spiritual training, that was part of the planned programming scheduled.After a career as a jeweler, and a precision optical engineer, Steven became a laser pioneer, creating the world’s smallest laser aiming system, dominating the world solid state laser module production through a contract with the NSA Oliver North Gang, would lead to the formation of S.K. Industries, laser aiming systems, who would produce the LAW-17 laser aiming system, designed for, and used by western special groups for anti-terrorism. The Law-17 laser is still to this day the most accurate laser aiming system ever produced. The same laser was a standard spec component for every Satellite due to its small size and stability.After falling out with the CIA/NSA, Steven became exposed to Billy Meier, and his Pleadian contacts. This exposure, and Stevens experience in micro photo lithography, connected to his experience with Silver electro forming, led to discoveries that eventually were used to provide special components to the University of Colorado for experiments in speed of light propulsion, or beam ship construction.