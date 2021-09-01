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1/9/2021 Miles Guo: Nowadays, the most anxious people in America are those who have the right to vote, Catholics, Christians, the people of the MAGA movement, and those who have really known the truth. We are not qualified to evaluate the U.S., because we came from the most terrible country in the world