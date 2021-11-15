Brazil WARNS OF MASS DEATH From Jab! - WHO Head Confronted - Bolsonaro: "People Are Dying!"Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro confronting the head of the World Health Organization Tedros on the number of people dying after the second dose of the so-called "vaccine."Bolsonaro has been very vocal for the past nearly 2 years against lockdown restrictions as well as the vaccine. He was even made to sit outside and eat pizza on the sidewalk in New York due to being unvaccinated. Now, he has confronted the head of the WHO, Tedros on the effects of lockdowns, the dangers of jabbing kids and the collapse of the global economy. Most of all, he pointed out that people are dying in huge numbers in Brazil after the second jab to which Tedros laughed and shrugged essentially.The stats are coming out all day, every day showing the dangers of this jab and the mandates keep flooding in nonetheless. The fact that this has been allowed to happen should give everyone food for thought.source: