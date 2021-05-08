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Saturday Emergency Report: Fauci Deliberately Released Covid-19 From Wuhan Lab
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240 views • May 08, 2021
The Alex Jones Show Emergency Saturday Broadcast (Full Show) - Commericial Free - 5-8-21
MSM is now reporting the fact that Dr. Fauci was in charge of coronavirus gain of function at the Wuhan lab.
Fauci had the means, the motive and the desire to aid his accomplices Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab in triggering the globalist takeover known as the Great Reset.
Alex Jones breaks down how the mainstream media is starting to finally report on what Infowars and other brave whistleblowers have been covering since the beginning of the COVID-19 “pandemic”: that the coronavirus was engineered in a biolab in Wuhan, China funded by Dr. Anthony Fauci as part of gain of function research.
Share across all globalist controlled platforms. Do not keep them on safe platforms because most people on those platforms are already woke to the lies of the New World Order agenda! If you do not share this on other platforms it becomes an echo chamber.
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MSM is now reporting the fact that Dr. Fauci was in charge of coronavirus gain of function at the Wuhan lab.
Fauci had the means, the motive and the desire to aid his accomplices Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab in triggering the globalist takeover known as the Great Reset.
Alex Jones breaks down how the mainstream media is starting to finally report on what Infowars and other brave whistleblowers have been covering since the beginning of the COVID-19 “pandemic”: that the coronavirus was engineered in a biolab in Wuhan, China funded by Dr. Anthony Fauci as part of gain of function research.
Share across all globalist controlled platforms. Do not keep them on safe platforms because most people on those platforms are already woke to the lies of the New World Order agenda! If you do not share this on other platforms it becomes an echo chamber.
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all truth on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see truth on these banned platforms please consider subscribing so you can help fight the good fight.
• If you can. please donate to:
• Cash App - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• Bitcoin - 1DDZeUG2As6t9V8b9JLJDLefddJffiJbKW
• PayPal - https://bit.ly/36Uyuhf
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
📡◄ Follow Me ►📡
All the platforms and donation links are accessible using the URL below:
• https://linktr.ee/TheResistance1776
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