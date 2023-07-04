Create New Account
Chickenpox vaccine causes chickenpox and shingles in adults, notes Robert F. Kennedy, Jr
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr at NewsNation Town Hall on 28 June 2023.
Their website is here: https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/2024-election/live-town-hall-rfk-jr-democratic-primary/
The UK's NHS's webpage on the chickenpox vaccine is posted here:
https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/vaccinations/chickenpox-vaccine-questions-answers/

Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News

