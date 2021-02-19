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FRIDAY - FEBRUARY 19, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: https://vimeo.com/event/706574
EP 2332-9AM “March 4th Trump Reinstatement” QAnon Threat Is The Reason For DC Occupation
During a Wednesday hearing, House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith said “Some of these people have figured out that apparently 75 years ago, the president used to be inaugurated on March 4. OK, now why that’s relevant, God knows, at any rate, now they are thinking maybe we should gather again and storm the Capitol on March 4. … That is circulating online.”