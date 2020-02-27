How To Get Clear, Glowing, Spotless Skin By Using Aloe Vera Gel

Today's remedy is for clear, spotless, acne free skin.How to get glowing skin using Aloe Vera. Aloevera home made remedy. It's time to kiss those marks and scars goodbye! But before I start, please hit the subscribe button. It only takes like a second. Now there are so many beauty DIYs out there but some of them might be a little complicated to put together due to all the different ingredients. But this remedy is super simple and effective. All you really need is Aloe vera. Aloe vera is an extremely useful plant, especially for beauty remedies. It is great for your skin and can make your hair healthier and fight dandruff, you can also lose weight by blending it up as a smoothie, but it tastes quite bitter so you might want to sweeten it with honey.



First, what you want to do it slice a leaf off as close to the plant as possible, be careful though! It's a little prickly. Then just cut them into smaller pieces so it's easier to extract the gel. In order to do so, just slice off the prickly bits and slice through the centre. When you've gotten two pieces like that, just give the gel a few shallow scratches with the tip of your knife to really extract all of its wonderful, healing essence. Now, I'm just going to squeeze some lemon juice onto the leaf and use that to rub all over my skin. Lemon helps with lightening scares and drying out acne. Leave it on for 5 to 7 minutes, then wash it off. The aloe vera will nourish your skin and on top of that, you can use it even if you've got sensitive skin. If you find that the lemon irritates your skin, you may use vitamin e capsules instead. Just place a few drops like so and similarly, rub it all over!



Aloe vera also acts like a sun screen and it has anti aging properties. It will work magic, even if you already do have wrinkles. Try it for a couple of months and see for yourself. No need to spend hundreds on products when you can plant your own remedy!



Don't forget to subscribe so you don't miss out on any future videos. Thanks for watching My Simple Remedies.