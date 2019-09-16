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Is Generation 'Woke' Even Gonna Vote?
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120 views • September 16, 2019
Millie Weaver asks people in Kent, Ohio and Students at Kent State University about their thoughts on the 3rd Democrat Primary Presidential Debate only to find out an overwhelming number of them are not paying attention and are not interested in any of the candidates.
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