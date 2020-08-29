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Ils s'épuisent, on se réveille ! - Silvano Trotta
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18 views • August 29, 2020
28 août 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3-APXVnijcE
Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Une petite émission pour continuer à vous insuffler du positif...
Pétition :
https://www.mesopinions.com/petition/sante/virer-conseil-scientifique-membres-sponsorises-labos/102156
Notre Film :
https://fr.ulule.com/hold-up-1/
Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Une petite émission pour continuer à vous insuffler du positif...
Pétition :
https://www.mesopinions.com/petition/sante/virer-conseil-scientifique-membres-sponsorises-labos/102156
Notre Film :
https://fr.ulule.com/hold-up-1/
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