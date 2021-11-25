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Terminator Resistance EP8
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20 views • November 25, 2021
Terminator: Resistance was made in 2019. Developed by a polish studio Teyon. Set in the Terminator Universe, it takes place during the War of the Machines. It references T1 and T2 exclusively, thankfully ignoring all of the other horrendous trash that came after the first two films. It is a first person shooter with some strong RPG elements. While not cutting edge in graphics or gameplay innovations, the game does an excellent job with atmospherics and using what works. The audio and music in the game are stellar. It doesn't try to reinvent the wheel, but at the same time is fun and engaging. I hope you like the play through. As always if you like my (mostly) commentary free playthroughs please like, share and subscribe.
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