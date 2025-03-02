Gabbard's comment on why Trump is pushing Ukraine to negotiate.

Adding:

U.S.-Ukraine Mineral Agreement Off the Table for Now

U.S. Treasury official Scott Bessent told CBS that the previously discussed mineral agreement between the U.S. and Ukraine is no longer under consideration.

Bessent also criticized Ukrainian Dictator Zelensky, stating that he should have demonstrated unity with Washington by signing the economic deal but instead chose to "blow everything up."

Adding: Trump's message at TruthSocial:

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump

