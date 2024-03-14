Rep. Victoria Spartz, who grew up under communism in the Ukraine/Soviet Union, reprimands Jamie Raskin for virtue signaling about the dangers of communism.



“I actually grew up under communists and I have a very good recollection of what it is… Unfortunately they’ve been emboldened by President Obama and now by President Biden too - and unfortunately our government and DOJ is really now resembling a tyrannical government.”



Raskin owned again.

