Inspirational Song!
You thought you were buried, that is not true
You were just planted, now its time to bloom
You can't stay stuck, in the dirt from the past
Follow the Son, and He'll light your path
Follow The Son
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing
100% My Concept, Idea, Direction, Arrangement, Video Production, Lyrics, and AI Voice/Music
verse
There in the darkness, surrounded by dirt
Life has been so cold, you question your worth
You're feeling hopeless, feel like you're stuck
But don't you ever give in, don't you ever give up...
chorus
Its time to win, time to succeed
You haven't been buried, you're just a seed
Follow His light, and you will grow strong
Your life will bloom, When you
Follow the Son (Follow The Son)
Follow the Son (Follow The Son)
Your life will bloom, When you follow the Son
verse
You thought you were buried, that is not true
You were just planted, now its time to bloom
You can't stay stuck, in the dirt from the past
Follow the Son, and He'll light your path
chorus
Its time to win, time to succeed
You haven't been buried, you're just a seed
Follow His light, and you will grow strong
Your life will bloom, When you
Follow the Son (Follow The Son)
Follow the Son (Follow The Son)
Your life will bloom, When you follow the Son
Bridge
Keep your eyes on the Son, let His light guide your days
Don't look down, or look back, you're not growing that way...
chorus
Its time to win, time to succeed
You haven't been buried, you're just a seed
Follow His light, and you will grow strong
Your life will bloom, When you
Follow the Son (Follow The Son)
Follow the Son (Follow The Son)
Its time to win, time to succeed
You haven't been buried, you're just a seed
Follow His light, and you will grow strong
Your life will bloom, When you
Follow the Son (Follow The Son)
Follow the Son (Follow The Son)
Your life will bloom, When you follow the Son
Your life will bloom,
When you follow the Son