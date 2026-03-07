Inspirational Song!

You thought you were buried, that is not true

You were just planted, now its time to bloom

You can't stay stuck, in the dirt from the past

Follow the Son, and He'll light your path





Follow The Son

Gail Carson

2026 Gail Carson Publishing



100% My Concept, Idea, Direction, Arrangement, Video Production, Lyrics, and AI Voice/Music



verse

There in the darkness, surrounded by dirt

Life has been so cold, you question your worth

You're feeling hopeless, feel like you're stuck

But don't you ever give in, don't you ever give up...





chorus

Its time to win, time to succeed

You haven't been buried, you're just a seed

Follow His light, and you will grow strong



Your life will bloom, When you



Follow the Son (Follow The Son)



Follow the Son (Follow The Son)



Your life will bloom, When you follow the Son



verse

You thought you were buried, that is not true

You were just planted, now its time to bloom

You can't stay stuck, in the dirt from the past

Follow the Son, and He'll light your path



chorus

Its time to win, time to succeed

You haven't been buried, you're just a seed

Follow His light, and you will grow strong



Your life will bloom, When you



Follow the Son (Follow The Son)



Follow the Son (Follow The Son)



Your life will bloom, When you follow the Son



Bridge

Keep your eyes on the Son, let His light guide your days

Don't look down, or look back, you're not growing that way...





chorus

Its time to win, time to succeed

You haven't been buried, you're just a seed

Follow His light, and you will grow strong



Your life will bloom, When you



Follow the Son (Follow The Son)



Follow the Son (Follow The Son)



Its time to win, time to succeed

You haven't been buried, you're just a seed

Follow His light, and you will grow strong



Your life will bloom, When you



Follow the Son (Follow The Son)



Follow the Son (Follow The Son)



Your life will bloom, When you follow the Son



Your life will bloom,



When you follow the Son