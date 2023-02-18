Quo Vadis





Feb 17, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for February 16, 2023.





Dear children, listen to Me.





You are in the world, but you are a Belonging of the Lord.





When you feel weak, seek strength in prayer, in the Gospel and in the Eucharist.





Move away from everything that moves you away from the Lord and be faithful to My Appeals.





You are walking towards a future of great sufferings.





The enemies will act and the men and women of faith will carry a heavy cross.





Do not be discouraged.





I am your Mother and I will always be at your side.





Flee from places where your dignity as Sons of God is profaned.





Move away from profane spectacles and bear witness to Jesus with your own life.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





On Saturday, October 10, 1987, the Queen of Peace appeared, gave him a message, and asked the Pedro to write it down.





It is the first message to the public that Our Lady gave in Anguera.





The message follows below:





“I am the Queen of Peace and I want all my children be at my side to fight the great evil that could come to the world.





In order for this evil not to happen, you should pray and have faith.





My children, I desire the conversion of all as soon as possible.





The world is in great danger and to free you from this danger you need to pray, to convert and to believe in the Word of the Creator.





Praying you will find peace for the world.





My children, many of you go to Church, but do not go with a clean heart or go without faith.





Many go to show that they are Catholic.





That is a great error.





You need to follow one path: the Truth.





There are some that have not learned to forgive, but you need to forgive your neighbor.





Enmity is the work of Satan, and he is happy when he can separate a brother from another.





That is the reason that I ask with all my burning Heart: convert, pray and learn to forgive your neighbor. ”





In this manner, the apparitions of Our Lady Queen of Peace began 35 years ago.





“She has never failed, ” says the visionary.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P3yPX3aLqAQ