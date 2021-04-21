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2021-04-21 - Ron Paul Liberty Report - Searching For Truth In A Time Of Deceit - With Guest Gary Heavin
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10 views • April 22, 2021
Things are moving fast. Great reset. Build back better. Cancel culture. Media power. Big tech. How can we search for truth in what appears to be a time of deception? RPI Board Member, filmmaker, and philanthropist Gary Heavin joins today's program.
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