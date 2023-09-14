Unveiling The Post-Harvest Process Of Fruits And Veggies! 🌾🥦

Ever wondered what happens to fruits and veggies once they're picked?

Angelos Deltsidis tells us Fruits and veggies have a life of their own even after harvest!

🎙️ https://bit.ly/3PlpFSA

He reveals the secret how Post-harvest physiologists work to extend their shelf life while preserving quality, flavor, and appearance.

Join us in enhancing your produce journey! 🌱🍏