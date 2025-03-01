For the Wages of Sin is Death Romans 6:21-23 - Morning Manna - Feb 27, 2025 God's transformative work in a believer's life.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In today's episode of Morning Manna, Rick and Doc concluded Romans chapter 6, focusing on verses 21-23, and discussed the contrast between the fruit of sin and the fruit of holiness. They highlighted how spiritual shame serves as an indicator of God's transformative work in a believer's life. They highlighted the consequences of sin, which leads to death, versus the gift of eternal life through Jesus Christ.
Topics Covered
- The fruit of sin vs. the fruit of holiness
- Spiritual transformation and the role of shame
- The wages of sin as death and the gift of eternal life through Jesus Christ
- The role of sanctification and practical holiness in a believer’s life
- The simplicity of the gospel: choosing between eternal death or eternal life
- The importance of perseverance and commitment to God
Scripture References
- Romans 6:21 - "What fruit had ye then in those things whereof ye are now ashamed? for the end of those things is death."
- Romans 6:22 - "But now being made free from sin, and become servants to God, ye have your fruit unto holiness, and the end everlasting life."
- Romans 6:23 - "For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord."
Here is a detailed summary of the transcript:
Overview: This is a recording of a Bible study session from the "Morning Manna" program. The discussion focuses on the final verses of Romans Chapter 6 and transitions into Chapter 7. The speaker also provides announcements about the group's upcoming travel plans and changes to the regular schedule.
Key Topics:
- Finishing Romans 6:
- Verse 21 - Sin does not produce any true, lasting, or valuable "fruit". It only leads to shame, regret, and ultimately, death.
- Verse 22 - Believers have been freed from sin and become servants of God, bearing the "fruit of holiness" which leads to eternal life.
- Verse 23 - The "wages of sin is death", but eternal life is a free gift from God through Jesus Christ.
- Transitioning to Romans 7:
- The group will begin studying Romans 7 in the next session, after a shortened "Face Friday" meeting the following day.
- The speaker and team will be traveling to Barcelona, Spain, so there will be no prayer meeting or Morning Manna sessions next week. They will resume the following Monday after returning.
- Announcements:
- The group had nearly 400 participants from 11 countries in today's live session.
- Tomorrow's "Face Friday" will include a short lesson and observance of the Lord's Supper before the team departs for their trip.
- The speaker requests prayers for the team's safety and health during their travels and the conference in Barcelona.
Overall, the discussion emphasizes the contrast between the futility of sin and the gift of eternal life through faith in Christ. The speaker also highlights the ongoing process of sanctification and the importance of bearing spiritual fruit as evidence of one's relationship with God.