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India, No "Vaccines." No Lockdown! Do not comply!
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223 views • April 22, 2021
I am in Tamil Nadu, India, at the moment. I have not seen a single case of covid19, but the "vaccines" are arriving. This short clip from a longer video (https://www.bitchute.com/video/4u7rt61YeGox/ - Plandemic-Indoctornation) is to warn India that Modi works for Bill Gates, not for India. Please research before you comply. These are not "vaccines." Be aware! No lockdown. No vaccines. It's a hoax!
More information:
www.rioguzman.com
https://bestevolve.com
Please share!
More information:
www.rioguzman.com
https://bestevolve.com
Please share!
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