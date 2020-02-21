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Critters and the Copper Colored Gal
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7 views • February 21, 2020
Several English learning packages are wrapped within each Movie Module. "Copper Colored Gal", "Food Waste", and "Fat Tender Mouse" are just a few. Full Movie Modules contain additional written content for learning support. These same learning tools will be embedded within the Invention School animated series at https://inventionschool.tech/category/invention-school/.
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