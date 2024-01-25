Create New Account
Sen Marco Rubio: Biden Can Secure The Border RIGHT NOW
Published 20 hours ago

"My fundamental view is that if the president that we have now won't even enforce those things, if he won't even enforce current immigration law, how can anybody pretend that he's going to actually enforce even stricter ones?"

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

