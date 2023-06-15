Create New Account
👀 Col. Doug Macgregor Says 'Washington Knows Ukraine is Close to Collapse'
👀 Col. Doug Macgregor Says 'Washington Knows Ukraine is Close to Collapse'


"I don't think there's much left frankly and I think that's reflected in the headlines that you're getting out of Washington right now...Washington knows that Ukraine is close to collapse...The country is destroyed. The military has been weakened beyond imagination."



source:

https://rumble.com/v2ue7i8--col.-doug-macgregor-says-washington-knows-ukraine-is-close-to-collapse.html

Keywords
warukrainejudge napolitanocol douglas macgregorzelenskyjudging freedomdeep state stronghold

