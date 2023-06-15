👀 Col. Doug Macgregor Says 'Washington Knows Ukraine is Close to Collapse'
"I don't think there's much left frankly and I think that's reflected in the headlines that you're getting out of Washington right now...Washington knows that Ukraine is close to collapse...The country is destroyed. The military has been weakened beyond imagination."
source:
https://rumble.com/v2ue7i8--col.-doug-macgregor-says-washington-knows-ukraine-is-close-to-collapse.html
