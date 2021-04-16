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All Women Should Cheat? | Popp Culture
Redonkulas.com Productions
Redonkulas.com Productions
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266 views • April 16, 2021
Rachel Foster had an affair once and it was the best thing that ever happened to her. Now she’s 46, childless, alone, and thinks every woman should follow in her footsteps. Of course…
#turnupthecheat #rachelfoster #redonkulas #redpill

Brought to you by “Burning the Midnight” by Frank Cervi
https://www.amazon.com/Burning-Midnight-Frank-Cervi/dp/1539343804

Sponsored by “Surviving Fourth Wave Feminism” by Dr. B. Real
https://www.amazon.com/Surviving-Fourth-Wave-Feminism-West/dp/B08BDSDK6H

Popp will be at the Conference of Masculine Excellence in June!
To attend go here: https://masculineexcellence.com/popp/
And use the promo code SPACEGHOST for 20% off your ticket!

Featuring music by TeknoAXE’s Royalty Free Music
http://www.teknoaxe.com/

How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible

Check us out on all these platforms and social media!
https://www.youtube.com/terrencepoppculture
https://www.youtube.com/gruntspeak
https://roxytube.com/@redonkulas
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://odysee.com/@REDONKULAS/
https://www.rumble.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.parler.com/profile/RedonkulasPopp/
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.Redonkulas.com

Watch us live on these channels every Tuesday and Thursday at 8pm Eastern!
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.facebook.com/RedonkulasPopp
https://www.twitch.tv/redonkulaspopp
https://dlive.tv/TerrencePopp

Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://archive.vn/lMhDz
2. https://archive.vn/F8mtq (Main Article)
3. https://archive.vn/u4lrm
4. https://archive.vn/VpR3M
5. https://archive.vn/2dnW3

Video Throwbacks
Rise of the Fomosexuals
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CpBgRWoG89s
Classic Mistakes Men Make
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y9cpB5q6XPk

Think your significant other is cheating? It’s never been easier to catch them.
https://www.fromdev.com/2021/02/how-to-catch-a-cheater-with-10-cell-phone-spy-app-tricks.html
Keywords
feminismcomedydatingfunnyukred pillresponse videocheatingbetrayalredonkulasthe suninfidelityepic failterrence popppopp culturemen datingwomen dating
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