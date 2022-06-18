Blessed Persecution

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The promise of heaven is a strong motivator and the punishment of hell is a strong deterrent, but are you willing to suffer the persecution to gain heaven and avoid hell?
For a longer video click the link to watch: "The Kingdom of Heaven - What Is It?": https://bit.ly/3tCA2qT
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