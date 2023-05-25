Supermodel suffers VAXX induced breast cancer symptoms, arthritis and needs hip replacement

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Paulina Porizkova
"Writer, accidental former supermodel, occasional actress, current writer."
###
This happened to a friend of mine. She got the injections and noticed swelling. They diagnosed her with breast cancer and she had a mastectomy. Looks like Paulina wasn't diagnosed with cancer though.
Mirrored - bootcamp