Dr. Jane Ruby SV40 Cancer, Vaccine Antibiotic Resistance, DNA Contamination, Mesothelioma Polio Vaccine
Laska in the Great White North
Published 17 hours ago |

Dr.Jane Ruby; ‘‘Genetic footprints don’t lie.’

Groundbreaking discovery.’

‘SV40 is a promoter of cancer viruses in the presence of this particular sequence. These two scientists have found facilitates the translocation of DNA into the human nucleolus. Easier to get into the genome.’

Ruby continues; SV40

Multiple antibiotic resistance plan and premeditated so the world remains sick and infected.

‘Why is it there? And why SV40, if it wasn’t intentional?


Keywords
cancerbig pharmacorruptionvaccinepharmaceuticalpoliomesotheliomapolio vaccinecontaminationlot numbersdecontaminationiingredientscrcriminal chargessc40aantibiotic resistance

