Dr. Jane Ruby SV40 Cancer, Vaccine Antibiotic Resistance, DNA Contamination, Mesothelioma Polio Vaccine

Dr.Jane Ruby; ‘‘Genetic footprints don’t lie.’
Groundbreaking discovery.’
‘SV40 is a promoter of cancer viruses in the presence of this particular sequence. These two scientists have found facilitates the translocation of DNA into the human nucleolus. Easier to get into the genome.’
Ruby continues; SV40
Multiple antibiotic resistance plan and premeditated so the world remains sick and infected.
‘Why is it there? And why SV40, if it wasn’t intentional?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.