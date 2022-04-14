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Communist China, our fellow fighters analyzed that this was the third-dose vaccination scene in Shanghai in January. They promised to give you cash after taking the vaccine. I didn’t expect the outbreak of the covid pandemic in Shanghai two months later.
The first and second dose could be physiological saline, but the third dose is poisonous enough… Shanghai Ruijin Second Road, you could get 220 CNY if you took a dose of vaccine.