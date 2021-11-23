© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FINALLY! MEDICAL PROOF THE COVID JAB IS "MURDER" - DR. VERNON COLEMAN - NOV. 22, 2021
Follow
3
Share
Report
446 views • November 23, 2021
A Message From Dr. Vernon Coleman:
Finally! Medical Proof the Covid Jab is “Murder”
"Now the evidence exists that must stop this experiment.
If the covid jab experiment continues after today then we know for absolute sure that this is not a medical treatment, it is a cull."
https://vernoncoleman.org/videos/finally-medical-proof-covid-jab-murder
Finally! Medical Proof the Covid Jab is “Murder”
"Now the evidence exists that must stop this experiment.
If the covid jab experiment continues after today then we know for absolute sure that this is not a medical treatment, it is a cull."
https://vernoncoleman.org/videos/finally-medical-proof-covid-jab-murder
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.