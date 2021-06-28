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Down to Earth Discriminates and Conversations With HPD
Liberty Press
Liberty Press
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20 views • June 28, 2021
Several of us went shopping at Down to Earth and they refused service to all of us except one. The manager, John, was not aware that his store is defined as a public accommodation according to state civil rights laws. The HPD came and took our report of discrimination, but they can only enforce criminal laws, not civil rights laws. An officer said he will make a report and we can use that going forward with a civil rights lawsuit.

It is so sad that people nowadays can't have a courteous and intelligent conversation.

At one point the store manager actually said, "My name is Wait Outside."

Public Accommodation Education Packet:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/bsj2cmdrdyyi11r/Public-Accommodations.pdf

#DownToEarth #Masks #Discrimination #scamdemic #Maskless #Shopping #Hawaii #Honolulu
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discriminationhawaiimaskshonoluluscamdemicdown to earthmaskless shopping
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