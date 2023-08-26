2023-8-26 what new thing are they spraying to kill off our plants - 244







Sorry, in the video, when speaking about the leaves falling off the sweet cherry, I meant to say, "that the leaves are now almost completely gone by late summer, instead of the leaves falling off when the rest of the leaves fall off the trees in late october/fall.". There are so so many things that have changed, but if you are not "connected" and grounded to what should be, then you would not notice; and, you would not notice, how that, it is increasingly getting worse and worse each year.











The Father is still bringing forth fruit and a harvest, but it like even the creation is groaning from all the things that team satan is doing, just like the people are being targeted for murder in every way possible, groaning. These really are dire times that we are living in; prepare your ark to the saving of your family. Do it, in faith.







