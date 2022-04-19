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The Destruction of the Immune System: Pfizer Knew the 100 mcg Dose Devastated Lymphocytes
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203 views • April 19, 2022
The Destruction of the Immune System: Pfizer Knew the 100 mcg Dose Devastated Lymphocytes
Dr. Naomi Wolf: "This could explain why people who have been vaccinated are... the ones who are getting sick. They're the ones who are getting COVID. This may show why. But the 100 microgram dose, which the internal documents showed was abandoned due to its reactogenicity. Every single person who got... the first Moderna dose got 100 micrograms."
Dr. Naomi Wolf: "This could explain why people who have been vaccinated are... the ones who are getting sick. They're the ones who are getting COVID. This may show why. But the 100 microgram dose, which the internal documents showed was abandoned due to its reactogenicity. Every single person who got... the first Moderna dose got 100 micrograms."
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