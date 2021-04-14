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The Milgram experiment and the Mark Of The Beast.
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221 views • April 14, 2021
The famous Milgram experiment illustrated just how easy it is to convince people to doing inexcusable evils (for example: murder. Many people pretend nothing will convince them to do murder, deny Christ , or to accept the Mark of the Beast (666). But when you are forced between execution or accepting the mark, will you really refuse?
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