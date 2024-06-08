Israeli army spokesman describes Unrwa school targeted by deadly air strike as ‘ticking time bomb’

Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari described the Unrwa school which Israel targeted with a deadly air strike that killed at least 40 Palestinians early on Thursday as a “ticking time bomb”.

Hagari said the UN school was used as a “Hamas compound” and that fighters who had been involved in the 7 October attacks were operating from the building. Displaced Palestinians who sheltered at the school rejected claims that there were Palestinian fighters in the school. Gaza’s media office also strongly rejected Israel’s claims.

The spokesperson also said they had delayed the strike until Israeli intelligence “indicated that there were no women or children” in the school, but at least nine women and 14 children were confirmed to have been killed in the attack.

