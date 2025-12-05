MK-Ultra for Children – The Hunt for Psychic Abilities Through the GATE Program, by Desta Barnabe

This Dec. 1, 2025 meeting featured an interview between Brian and Desta Barnabe, a psychic and author who discussed her journey into the UFO community and her recent book "MK-Ultra for Children – The Hunt for Psychic Abilities Through the GATE Program." The book is available at https://www.amazon.ca/MK-ULTRA-Children-Abilities-G-T/dp/B0G13C5WY3/ref=sr_1_1?sr=8-1





Desta shared her experiences with the GATE program and explored potential connections between intelligence operations, psychic phenomena, and covert government programs. The conversation concluded with discussions about spiritualism, mediumship, and the future of humanity, with Desta and Brian exploring how technological advancements and spiritual awakening could shape the next century.





Summary





Psychic's UFO Community Journey

Brian interviews Desta Barnabe, a psychic and author and they first met in 2014 at a Vancouver UFO meetup. Desta, who is now based in southern Ontario, discusses her journey into the UFO community and her recent book "MK-Ultra for Children," which she published three weeks ago. They talk about Desta's various platforms, including her YouTube channel Mysteria Luna and her involvement with Grant Cameron's websites and publishing company.





GATE Program and Psychic Phenomena

Desta discussed her experience with the GATE program in Canada, which was known as the Green Group, and her struggle with childhood memories. She realized that her lack of specific memories about the program was similar to experiences reported by others in the GATE program, leading her to research further. After hearing a UFO whistleblower, Jake Barber, mention his involvement in the GATE program and his psychic connection to UFOs, Desta decided to write a book exploring the potential connections between the GATE program, intelligence operations, and psychic phenomena.

MK-Ultra Book Research Insights





Desta discussed her process of organizing and writing a book on the CIA's MK-Ultra program and its connections to other covert operations. She explained how her background in publishing and editing influenced her approach to structuring the manuscript, which involved organizing memories and information from various sources. Desta highlighted the significance of the seven boxes of MK-Ultra documents that were not destroyed, which provided evidence of the program's existence and its focus on testing ESP and mind control techniques on children. She also mentioned Dr. Colin Ross, a psychiatrist and expert on trauma-based mind control, as a key figure in her research, noting their connection through Ross's work with dissociative identity disorder and his interviews with MK-Ultra survivors.





Dissociation and Psychic Abilities

Desta discussed her experiences with dissociation and out-of-body experiences, which she believes were influenced by her participation in the GATE program from 1979 to 1984. She suggested that the dissociative abilities she developed during the program may explain her later ability to channel and engage in psychic activities. Desta also mentioned a connection to Dr. Colin Ross, who was conducting research on paranormal experiences and dissociation during the same time period.





GATE Program's Cold War Origins

The discussion focused on the history and potential connections of the GATE program, which began in the 1960s as a Cold War initiative to identify and recruit the brightest minds in STEM fields. Desta explained that the program was part of a broader effort, including Project Talent, to ensure the U.S. remained competitive with the Soviet Union. Brian inquired about the motives behind these programs, leading Desta to speculate that they might have involved attempts to connect with non-human intelligence, possibly related to the Skywatcher program. Desta also shared a recent discovery of a former participant's account of being trained to communicate with a non-human intelligence named Sylvia, which further fueled the speculation about the program's true objectives.





Childhood UFO and Psychic Experiences

Desta shared her childhood experiences with UFO sightings and psychic phenomena, including memories of her grandmother's spiritualist activities and of seeing UFOs from their cottage in Manitoba. She discussed her participation in the GATE program and the possibility that her early interests in the paranormal were influenced by recruitment questions asked of children by teachers and principals. Desta also mentioned FOIA documents from her childhood school records, which were partially redacted and only partially released, suggesting some unknown connection to government programs.

Description continued...