© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The “Deep State” Explained
13 March 2024
Trump was Right, the Deep State is Real
With all the allegations about a group of unelected men making decisions that impact the rest of the country, we wanted to dig into the documents and talk to experts to find the truth. Is there a Deep State? And if so, how deep does it go?
We wanted to give a special thanks to Jefferson Morely for his extensive research and writing surrounding this topic and for taking time interview with us. Be sure to check out his blog:
https://jfkfacts.substack.com/
and his other work.
0:00 Intro
7:26 Origins of the Deep State
13:55 Rise of the CIA
19:58 The Church Hearings
25:41 Post 9/11
#DeepState #CIA #OSS