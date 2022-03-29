© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
May be sensitive to some viewers Hunter in a video with a prostitute tells her he thinks Russians stole his third laptop. How the heck do you “lose” three laptops?
Follow
0
Share
Report
237 views • March 29, 2022
️ May be sensitive to some viewers
Hunter in a video with a prostitute tells her he thinks Russians stole his third laptop.
How the heck do you “lose” three laptops?
How do you film yourself having sex with a prostitute and happen to tell her all of these juicy details?
He is either the dumbest POS on the planet, or he’s a dumb POS & all these coincidences habbening after Trump was elected should tell you, We Have It ALL!
Source
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9881213/Unearthed-video-shows-naked-Hunter-Biden-claiming-Russian-drug-dealers-stole-laptop.html
Hunter in a video with a prostitute tells her he thinks Russians stole his third laptop.
How the heck do you “lose” three laptops?
How do you film yourself having sex with a prostitute and happen to tell her all of these juicy details?
He is either the dumbest POS on the planet, or he’s a dumb POS & all these coincidences habbening after Trump was elected should tell you, We Have It ALL!
Source
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9881213/Unearthed-video-shows-naked-Hunter-Biden-claiming-Russian-drug-dealers-stole-laptop.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.