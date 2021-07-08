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DUMBS - ITS ALL ABOUT THE CHILDREN - Adrenochrome Harvesting of Babies & Children
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881 views • July 08, 2021
The sleepers are beginning to wake up with the realization that the world is not what it seems to be. DUMBS-Deep Underground Military Basses but from the Dark Factions.
For generations, kids have been trafficked by what’s called the “CABAL”.
The Deep State players include world leaders, politicians, Hollywood and the wealthy Elites.
Kids are being Terrorized for the purpose of producing Adrenochrome, a natural compound found in Adrenal gland which induces a trance like state or high and gives the user more energy and a younger appearance.
The children are then killed. I won’t tell you what they do with the bodies.
Better to ask Clintons, Bushes, Obamas, Bidens, etc.
This is why the White House and this part of Washington will be sealed off forever.
Sound of Freedom Film with Jim Caviezel - Movie Trailer - https://www.soundoffreedommovie.com
💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥
A partial list of the many arrests worldwide. Would You Like to Know The Head of The SNAKE?!?!?! It's gone<<<
Our children are being rescued by Sheriffs, Marshals, The Military Branch, Privateers like Tim Ballard and the Q Brigade.
There’s More. SO MUCH MORE.
12 or so red Finches showed up the other day in front of my car in a drive in the deep woods. Never seen them before?
They would not budge or leave the old dirt road!? It took me ten minutes to slowly move forward as they kept slightly ahead.
👉Join the Telegram group for all the latest information on the movie campaign
https://t.me/SoundofFreedomMovie
💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥
Film should be available after we enjoy this Summer coming out of CONVID PlanDemic. In the Autumn it should be out.
Watch the new Movie Sound of Freedom [Official Trailer] with Jim Caviezel to see some children saved. http://jimcaviezel.us/
All my Non Monetized Digital Soldier Channels:
Please copy the entire content and do as you will with it. Cut it up. The messages we put forward are valuable to this fight.
WE WON ;-)
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
For generations, kids have been trafficked by what’s called the “CABAL”.
The Deep State players include world leaders, politicians, Hollywood and the wealthy Elites.
Kids are being Terrorized for the purpose of producing Adrenochrome, a natural compound found in Adrenal gland which induces a trance like state or high and gives the user more energy and a younger appearance.
The children are then killed. I won’t tell you what they do with the bodies.
Better to ask Clintons, Bushes, Obamas, Bidens, etc.
This is why the White House and this part of Washington will be sealed off forever.
Sound of Freedom Film with Jim Caviezel - Movie Trailer - https://www.soundoffreedommovie.com
💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥
A partial list of the many arrests worldwide. Would You Like to Know The Head of The SNAKE?!?!?! It's gone<<<
Our children are being rescued by Sheriffs, Marshals, The Military Branch, Privateers like Tim Ballard and the Q Brigade.
There’s More. SO MUCH MORE.
12 or so red Finches showed up the other day in front of my car in a drive in the deep woods. Never seen them before?
They would not budge or leave the old dirt road!? It took me ten minutes to slowly move forward as they kept slightly ahead.
👉Join the Telegram group for all the latest information on the movie campaign
https://t.me/SoundofFreedomMovie
💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥
Film should be available after we enjoy this Summer coming out of CONVID PlanDemic. In the Autumn it should be out.
Watch the new Movie Sound of Freedom [Official Trailer] with Jim Caviezel to see some children saved. http://jimcaviezel.us/
All my Non Monetized Digital Soldier Channels:
Please copy the entire content and do as you will with it. Cut it up. The messages we put forward are valuable to this fight.
WE WON ;-)
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
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