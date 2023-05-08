DRAWING THE LINE

Spontaneous focus at the vertex of psyche absorbs experience in the unfolding moment (not stuck in past or future) because all possibilities differentiating upward and downward (sacred vs profane) orientation are correctly embodied to produce the positive mindset that comports with reality, awakening the will, Join the Motherhood Challenge at 45toRevive.com or SUBSCRIBE to metatalknews.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.