‘Anti-White Hatred’: US Student Almost Expelled For Complaining About ‘Racist’ Class





University of Chicago student Daniel Schmidt says he was almost expelled for voicing a complaint about a “clearly racist” class taught at his university, called ‘The Problem of Whiteness’.





“What the heck is that suggesting, that there is a problem with White people or Whiteness and there is a solution,” he told Sky News host Rita Panahi.





“It’s the most egregious example of anti-White hatred I’ve ever seen.”





🔗 Credit Sky News Australia:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=qb3dYaIx9t8