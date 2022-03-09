The Gold and Silver are Mine Do Not Touch the Oil and Wine

The Silver is Mine, the Gold is Mine, Don't Touch the Oil or the Wine....Word from the Lord

Haggai 2:3 Who is left among you that saw this house in her first glory? and how do ye see it now? is it not in your eyes in comparison of it as nothing?



4 Yet now be strong, O Zerubbabel, saith the Lord; and be strong, O Joshua, son of Josedech, the high priest; and be strong, all ye people of the land, saith the Lord, and work: for I am with you, saith the Lord of hosts:



5 According to the word that I covenanted with you when ye came out of Egypt, so my spirit remaineth among you: fear ye not.



6 For thus saith the Lord of hosts; Yet once, it is a little while, and I will shake the heavens, and the earth, and the sea, and the dry land;



7 And I will shake all nations, and the desire of all nations shall come: and I will fill this house with glory, saith the Lord of hosts.



8 The silver is mine, and the gold is mine, saith the Lord of hosts.



9 The glory of this latter house shall be greater than of the former, saith the Lord of hosts: and in this place will I give peace, saith the Lord of hosts.