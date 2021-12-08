Murder of children has begun - Parents murdering their own kids with these POISON SHOTS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
- The VAERS reporting system is now beginning to report on children being killed by these poisoned vaccines.
Expect thousands more to be reported before years end.
This is criminal in allowing these shots to continue.
The News Media must be taken down NOW in order for this Genocide to stop.
Source:
Project Veritas
Stew Peters Show
Mirrored - wil paranormal