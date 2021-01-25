© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID-19 BIOWEAPON = FOXDIE + PARASITE X-FACTOR | 3M [V] Q Faction [CURRENT WAR] and TESLA'S FUTURE
Follow
0
Share
Report
65 views • January 25, 2021
◄Originally posted on 4/4/2020 to YouTube►
#Chaga_Gangsta #2020YearZero #VCipher
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
Kiatsugi COVID-19 Guide: https://www.kiatsugi.com/coronavirus-family-guide
Phoenix Enigma YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwJGhliiuImOcPMoAWNGhZQ/featured
Allison Anker YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC15Zt3KkEC4rQBqF-oW34NQ/videos
Resources -
LAMBDA Meaning: https://mythologian.net/lambda-symbol-meaning-greek-lambda-sign-uses/
Steganography Definition:
https://searchsecurity.techtarget.com/definition/steganography
Clif High Critical Thinking Courses (on Virus): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C1KndgAMFbY (4/2/2020) ; https://youtu.be/DbKOp--Vzs8 (4/3/2020)
George Webb ‘Root Cause Analysis” Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fWhbxJRTtcc
Metal Gear Solid V / FOXDIE VIRUS / Wiki: https://metalgear.fandom.com/wiki/FOXDIE https://metalgear.fandom.com/wiki/Vocal_cord_parasite https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h8uFKzSJsiU https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ASK8x28lnvw https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pc5q2YZyQoY https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vtMeGuNXQlU
Chinese Citizens Succumbing to ‘Cytokine Storms’: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=03k7F3ygNAQ&;bpctr=1586046309
GREEK Mythology and FOX / PLAGUE Symbolism: https://experienceastronomy.com/paradox-in-the-sky-the-myth-of-the-teumessian-fox-and-laelaps/ https://riordan.fandom.com/wiki/Teumessian_Fox https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3310127/ https://www.hep6.com/fox-symbolism-facts-meaning-totem-spirit-power-animal/ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jofNR_WkoCE
Gigi Young OCCULT Lesson Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k6fdFpy9als
Kobe Bryant HOF:
https://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/id/28994934/kobe-bryant-tim-duncan-kevin-garnett-lead-star-studded-hall-fame-class
Rudolf Steiner 8th Sphere Lecture: https://wn.rsarchive.org/Lectures/GA254/English/RSP1973/19151018p01.html
Dark Journalist Episodes: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f5j0_86oihM&;feature=em-lbcastemail https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cqWy4Twh0RQ&;t=1s https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z_cK6q8zQZw&;feature=youtu.be https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rwzjd3OLlL8 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nwoxa7d_Rhs&;t=384s https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WGJOj-ZSBW4&;feature=youtu.be https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=niYUPV0LF0w
Moon Themes for Financial Reset: https://alhambrapartners.com/2020/03/04/the-greenspan-moon-cult/ http://www.moontwp.com/ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Warren_Moon https://www.history.com/topics/1960s/warren-commission
Richard Nixon Stories:
https://www.metv.com/stories/let-s-talk-about-how-richard-nixon-allegedly-showed-the-honeymooners-jackie-gleason-some-aliens https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/when-elvis-met-nixon-69892425/
Jolly Roger History:
http://www.dreadpirate.info/jollyroger.htm
Under Armour Makes COVID-19 Masks:
https://www.mymcmedia.org/under-armour-is-making-masks-other-supplies-for-umms-staff-and-providers/
Donald Trump and Vaccine Skeptics: https://www.npr.org/2017/01/10/509185540/despite-the-facts-trump-once-again-embraces-vaccine-skeptics
GOVSAT & Princess Cruiseships 5G:
https://www.ses.com/press-release/govsat-1-satellite-goes-operational https://www.satellitetoday.com/mobility/2020/02/03/princess-cruises-to-have-first-fleet-with-sess-o3b-mpower-network/ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/2-passengers-die-aboard-coral-princess-cruise-ship-amid-another-covid-19-nightmare-sea
Atlas V & Space Force:
https://www.nasaspaceflight.com/2020/03/atlas-v-launch-space-forces-aehf-6/
V Band:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/V_band
Cosmological Constant:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cosmological_constant
Ken Wheeler on TESLA, TRUMP and 5G:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cec2Ylc5hpg&;t=1s https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqFPBAfnjzc https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ghYWqt6Orlw https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xYnD-lmcReQ
Other Noteworthy Videos:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rVw9KZ2DwJk https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3DAI3c9wE0Q&;feature=youtu.be https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pQV9BKro1i0
Other Noteworthy Articles:
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/pope-cancels-event-over-slight-illness-after-shaking-hands-mask-wearing-public-st https://www.zerohedge.com/health/one-worst-coverups-human-history-msm-turns-gaze-chinese-biolab-near-covid-19-ground-zero https://www.navytimes.com/news/coronavirus/2020/04/02/just-18-patients-combined-were-sent-to-the-usns-mercy-comfort-this-week/ https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/11320198/coronavirus-5g-conspiracy-theory-masts/
#Chaga_Gangsta #2020YearZero #VCipher
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
Kiatsugi COVID-19 Guide: https://www.kiatsugi.com/coronavirus-family-guide
Phoenix Enigma YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwJGhliiuImOcPMoAWNGhZQ/featured
Allison Anker YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC15Zt3KkEC4rQBqF-oW34NQ/videos
Resources -
LAMBDA Meaning: https://mythologian.net/lambda-symbol-meaning-greek-lambda-sign-uses/
Steganography Definition:
https://searchsecurity.techtarget.com/definition/steganography
Clif High Critical Thinking Courses (on Virus): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C1KndgAMFbY (4/2/2020) ; https://youtu.be/DbKOp--Vzs8 (4/3/2020)
George Webb ‘Root Cause Analysis” Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fWhbxJRTtcc
Metal Gear Solid V / FOXDIE VIRUS / Wiki: https://metalgear.fandom.com/wiki/FOXDIE https://metalgear.fandom.com/wiki/Vocal_cord_parasite https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h8uFKzSJsiU https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ASK8x28lnvw https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pc5q2YZyQoY https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vtMeGuNXQlU
Chinese Citizens Succumbing to ‘Cytokine Storms’: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=03k7F3ygNAQ&;bpctr=1586046309
GREEK Mythology and FOX / PLAGUE Symbolism: https://experienceastronomy.com/paradox-in-the-sky-the-myth-of-the-teumessian-fox-and-laelaps/ https://riordan.fandom.com/wiki/Teumessian_Fox https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3310127/ https://www.hep6.com/fox-symbolism-facts-meaning-totem-spirit-power-animal/ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jofNR_WkoCE
Gigi Young OCCULT Lesson Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k6fdFpy9als
Kobe Bryant HOF:
https://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/id/28994934/kobe-bryant-tim-duncan-kevin-garnett-lead-star-studded-hall-fame-class
Rudolf Steiner 8th Sphere Lecture: https://wn.rsarchive.org/Lectures/GA254/English/RSP1973/19151018p01.html
Dark Journalist Episodes: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f5j0_86oihM&;feature=em-lbcastemail https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cqWy4Twh0RQ&;t=1s https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z_cK6q8zQZw&;feature=youtu.be https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rwzjd3OLlL8 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nwoxa7d_Rhs&;t=384s https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WGJOj-ZSBW4&;feature=youtu.be https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=niYUPV0LF0w
Moon Themes for Financial Reset: https://alhambrapartners.com/2020/03/04/the-greenspan-moon-cult/ http://www.moontwp.com/ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Warren_Moon https://www.history.com/topics/1960s/warren-commission
Richard Nixon Stories:
https://www.metv.com/stories/let-s-talk-about-how-richard-nixon-allegedly-showed-the-honeymooners-jackie-gleason-some-aliens https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/when-elvis-met-nixon-69892425/
Jolly Roger History:
http://www.dreadpirate.info/jollyroger.htm
Under Armour Makes COVID-19 Masks:
https://www.mymcmedia.org/under-armour-is-making-masks-other-supplies-for-umms-staff-and-providers/
Donald Trump and Vaccine Skeptics: https://www.npr.org/2017/01/10/509185540/despite-the-facts-trump-once-again-embraces-vaccine-skeptics
GOVSAT & Princess Cruiseships 5G:
https://www.ses.com/press-release/govsat-1-satellite-goes-operational https://www.satellitetoday.com/mobility/2020/02/03/princess-cruises-to-have-first-fleet-with-sess-o3b-mpower-network/ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/2-passengers-die-aboard-coral-princess-cruise-ship-amid-another-covid-19-nightmare-sea
Atlas V & Space Force:
https://www.nasaspaceflight.com/2020/03/atlas-v-launch-space-forces-aehf-6/
V Band:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/V_band
Cosmological Constant:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cosmological_constant
Ken Wheeler on TESLA, TRUMP and 5G:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cec2Ylc5hpg&;t=1s https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqFPBAfnjzc https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ghYWqt6Orlw https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xYnD-lmcReQ
Other Noteworthy Videos:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rVw9KZ2DwJk https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3DAI3c9wE0Q&;feature=youtu.be https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pQV9BKro1i0
Other Noteworthy Articles:
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/pope-cancels-event-over-slight-illness-after-shaking-hands-mask-wearing-public-st https://www.zerohedge.com/health/one-worst-coverups-human-history-msm-turns-gaze-chinese-biolab-near-covid-19-ground-zero https://www.navytimes.com/news/coronavirus/2020/04/02/just-18-patients-combined-were-sent-to-the-usns-mercy-comfort-this-week/ https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/11320198/coronavirus-5g-conspiracy-theory-masts/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.