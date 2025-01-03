© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPISODE 405: ANDREW WAKEFIELD: THE REAL STORY
It’s one of the longest running news stories in history: the controversy surrounding Dr. Andrew Wakefield and his 1998 Lancet study, which suggested a potential link between the MMR vaccine, gastrointestinal issues, and autism. Host Del Bigtree uncovers details about Wakefield’s research and the allegations of fraud and ethical misconduct against him, presenting evidence that challenges the mainstream narrative. This in-depth examination sheds new light on the story of this controversial figure and may change your mind about his role in the vaccine safety debate, and the role that childhood vaccines play in the autism debate.