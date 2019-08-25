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08-25-2019
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7 views • September 04, 2019
Unusual cloud formations of hidden demonic entities, flying aerials, megalithic structures and the infamous sun simulator. If you don't know what your looking at, you may not understand the presentation. Spiritual eyes are needed to see. NASA is building a megalithic city above low earth orbit. Not sure how long this has been going on, but it's there...
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