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Epic Time Ritual Closing the 13th Paralympics! Decoding
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107 views • March 21, 2022
This recent ceremonial closing of the 13th Paralympics and season of the Olympics Winter games is high ritual! It's a celebration of the time gods Chronus/Saturn and Janus plus ritual time resetting plus explicit Mark of the Beast ritual. This ceremony has a lot going on! Our production might seem a little slow out of the gate but don't miss any of this one!
Watch it in full HD (or download it) here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/ParalympicsClosing2022Decode.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
Watch it in full HD (or download it) here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/ParalympicsClosing2022Decode.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
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