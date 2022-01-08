Sing Unto The Lord A New Song

Though I speak with the tongues of men and of angels, and have not charity, I am become as sounding brass, or a tinkling cymbal. And though I have the gift of prophecy, and understand all mysteries, and all knowledge; and though I have all faith, so that I could remove mountains, and have not charity, I am nothing. And though I bestow all my goods to feed the poor, and though I give my body to be burned, and have not charity, it profiteth me nothing. Charity suffereth long, and is kind; charity envieth not; charity vaunteth not itself, is not puffed up, Doth not behave itself unseemly, seeketh not her own, is not easily provoked, thinketh no evil; Rejoiceth not in iniquity, but rejoiceth in the truth; Beareth all things, believeth all things, hopeth all things, endureth all things. Charity never faileth.6 Free Christian eBooks – The Bible Revealed -The Gospel Of Repentance -The End Is Here – Behold The Day, It Is Come -Mystery Babylon - A Not So Merry Christmas -Where The Spirit Speaks -The Good Shepherd – A Year Of New Beginnings -Workers Together With Christ -Many More -